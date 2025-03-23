Paul Rudd reveals unexpected encounter with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega

Paul Rudd, Hollywood heartthrob known for his charm and easygoing demeanor, recently spilled the beans on a surprisingly awkward encounter with Jenna Ortega that left him speechless.
The 22-year-old actress and 55-year-old actor recently teamed up for recent hit Death of a Unicorn, a new comedy-horror film. But Jenna confessed that their first meeting was totally unplanned and caught them both off guard.
The Wednesday star told Extra: "I was writing in my journal and we already knew we were doing the movie together, and I was doing ‘Beetlejuice’ and you were doing ‘Ghostbusters’ and we both were in London."
Then Paul added: "I saw you sitting there and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I think we’re gonna be working together on this thing pretty soon,' and I went over and said hello, but I wasn’t sure if it was you.
"I walked over - I did that approach like, ‘Is that...?' Then I felt a little stalkery."
Jenna admitted she was totally thrown off by her co-star’s unexpected reaction.
The actress went on explaining, "I felt like you were standing there for a while because when I write, sometimes, if I don’t know what to write and I kind of was getting to the end of my page anyway, I’ll just write exactly what’s happening in the moment, and I was like, ‘Oh, this guy’s been staring at the, you know, board for a really long time,’ and then I looked up and it was Mr. Rudd."
Death of a Unicorn, highly anticipated comedy-horror film starring Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega, is set to hit theaters on March 28 with its unique blend of humor and thrills.
