Amanda Seyfried regrets singing live in 'Les Misérables'

Amanda Seyfried opened up about having tough time singing in Les Misérables.

In a video interview with GQ, Seyfried reflected on her role as Cosette in the 2012 movie musical 'Les Misérables', saying: "Les Mis was an incredible movie. And oh God, I loved it. The costumes, the people. We were all really happy to be there."

However, when it came to singing live, Seyfried "unfortunately, was not technically ready or capable of the live singing in the way that I would have liked to be."

Calling the "process" an "infuriating" experience, the Emmy winner explained, "I knew what I had to sing, but they're hard songs. And the acting part of it came naturally; it was very indulgent it was beautiful to be like [singing], 'How strange this feeling that my life's begun at last.'"

Comparing herself to her co-stars Eddie Redmayne (Marius), Anne Hathaway (Fantine), and Samantha Barks (Éponine), Seyfried felt ill-equipped to do justice to her role.

"It didn't hit the mark the way Eddie was hitting it and the way Samantha Barks is I mean, she's miles better than all of us, technically."

Gushing about Hathaway, she continued, "Annie Hathaway, even when she's crying ... it was perfect. It's what made that movie f------ fly."

Seyfried further revealed that although people love her performance and tell her she's being too hard on herself, the star says, "I know what I would've liked to sound like. I would've liked to sound like I sound now."

In addition to Hathaway, Seyfried, Redmayne and Barks, the star-studded cast also included Huge Jackman, Russell Crowe and Helena Bonham Carter.