May 9 apology could pave way for Imran Khan’s release: PM's aide

Prime Minister's Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has hinted on the possibility of release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan from jail if the latter apologised for the May 9, 2023 riots which saw military installations being targeted by angry mob following his arrest in a corruption case.

Speaking on Geo News' programme "Jirga" — scheduled to be aired tonight — Sanaullah said Khan had pushed the country into a political deadlock, believing he could bring about a revolution through his actions.

"But no, there are no chances of a revolution. Only political struggles will lead to victory here," he asserted.

He ruled out any possibility of success through Khan’s methods, particularly referencing the events of November 24-26, 2024, when PTI marched towards Islamabad.

When asked whether Khan’s release was possible if he apologised for May 9, Sanaullah responded: "I think that if he apologises over May 9, then talks can proceed, or maybe we can talk."

The PM's aide's remarks follow his earlier statement where he said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government would have no objection if the court released PTI founder Khan who has been behind bars in Adiala jail for well over a year in various cases.

The former ruling party, ever since its negotiations with the government reached a stalemate, has been reaching out to opposition parties to launch a protest against the ruling coalition with the movement aiming to restore the supremacy of the rule of law and Constitution and secure the release of political prisoners in the country.

Sanaullah's remarks hold significance as the political temperature is expected to rise which is likely to result in further political polarisation.