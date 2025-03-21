In this undated image, journalist Farhan Mallick speaks during an interview. — YouTube

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate has remanded journalist Farhan Mallick into the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) custody for four days.

The FIA took the journalist into custody a day earlier for allegedly violating the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and involvement in defamation.

The contentious Peca law was recently amended and journalist bodies across the country have been protesting the law, dubing it an attempt to gag freedom of speech and intimidate newspersons and their media outlets.

During today's proceedings at the Judicial Magistrate (East) court, Mallick's lawyer argued that ongoing inquiries were already underway against the journalist and that the Sindh High Court had previously issued orders preventing any legal action.

However, the FIA proceeded with the case despite the court's directives, the lawyer claimed.

An FIR has been lodged against him under multiple sections of Peca Act read with Pakistan Penal Code's Section 190 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

The FIR mentions that Mallick, who worked for a private news channel as its director news and now owns a YouTube channel, was allegedly involved in disseminating anti-state content.

"During the course of [i]nquiry, initial technical analysis of alleged YouTube Channel was received which revealed that the alleged person is involved in generating and disseminating posts and videos related to Anti-State consist of fake news and public incitement agenda," the FIR mentioned.

"He has [been] continuously disseminating and uploading posts and videos related to anti-state consist of fake news and public incitement agenda, thereby causing harm to the reputation of public institutes on an international level which acts on his part constitute the commission of offence."

In a post yesterday evening from his X account, his family said that the FIA allegedly barged into his office, harassed him and his team, gave no reason for their visit, and demanded that he appear at their office on March 20 at 1pm for a hearing.

"Like any law-abiding citizen, he went — only to be made to wait for hours without cause. Then, at 6 PM, they arrested him. No explanation. No justification. Nothing," the post mentioned.

"I don’t know what crime my father is being accused of — because there isn’t one. He is a journalist who believes in truth, in holding power accountable, in giving a voice to the people. Is that now a crime? Is free journalism something to be punished?"

A message on X, uploaded on the handle of the YouTube channel run by Farhan Malick, claimed: "Yesterday evening, FIA officials visited the channel office without prior notice. They harassed our team, provided no explanation for their visit, and verbally summoned Mr Malick to their office for a hearing today at 1 PM."

The post further alleged: "In compliance, Mr Malick appeared at the designated office at the required time. However, after making him wait for hours without cause, the authorities arrested him at 6pm."

Condemning the arrest, the X post added: "We are deeply concerned by this blatant intimidation of independent journalism. The channel stands for truth, accountability, and the right to report freely without fear. The lack of transparency in this situation raises serious questions about press freedom and the targeting of independent voices."

The statement concluded with a demand for action: "We demand immediate clarity on Mr Malick’s arrest and call for the protection of journalists and media professionals from unjust harassment."