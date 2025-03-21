Gohar, Asif share rare light moment in Parliament corridor

PTI CHairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif can be seen in this combined image. — Reuters/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif were seen sharing smiles and laughter during a brief encounter in a Parliament corridor.

Their warm handshake and light-hearted exchange caught the attention of reporters, prompting one journalist to ask: “Why isn’t there unity for the sake of the country as well?”

In response, both leaders dismissed the suggestion that even hallway greetings should be off-limits. “Are you suggesting we shouldn’t even meet in the corridor?” Barrister Gohar quipped, while reiterating his party’s position: “We have already said there should be consensus against terrorism.”

Asif, echoing the sentiment, added: “There absolutely should be [unity]."

The moment came just days after PTI was strongly criticised for boycotting the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting held on Tuesday.

Leaders of the ruling coalition, including Khawaja Asif, questioned PTI’s commitment to national dialogue. "There is a need to rectify flaws in governance, and if PTI sets conditions on this matter, it cannot be called patriotism," Asif said while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath'.

Responding to a query by Khanzada, the defence minister questioned the divide within the former ruling party, noting that a significant faction of PTI wanted to attend the crucial meeting.

"[KP Chief Minister] Ali Amin Gandapur attended the meeting ... he did not show any deception and even endorsed the deliberations held during the meeting," he added.

"No politician demands release or requests to be brought out on parole," he said, adding that despite the party founder’s legal troubles, PTI remains active in the political arena.

PTI responded by downplaying the NSC meeting’s outcome. KP CM Gandapur said that the meeting was "more of a presentation" than a serious civil-military huddle.