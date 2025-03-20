Why Prince William 'won't trust' Harry, Meghan even as Kate pushes for peace

Princess Kate reportedly wants to 'set an example' for her children

Prince William isn’t ready to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just yet, despite Princess Kate’s quiet efforts to mend the family rift.

According to Heat magazine, Kate Middleton has taken on the role of “peacemaker,” hoping to repair the brothers’ fractured bond after Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties and moved to California.

Their fallout deepened after Harry’s 2021 Oprah interview, their Netflix docuseries, and his 2023 memoir Spare.

An insider told the magazine that the Princess of Wales believes distance has only made things worse.

“She’s not pushing hard, but she is quietly encouraging William to soften his heart towards his brother and to keep an open mind,” the source said.

However, William remains “very reluctant to trust Harry and Meghan.”

Kate’s motivation isn’t just about healing the past — it’s also about setting an example for her own children.

“It breaks her heart to imagine something like this happening to them, so she wants to show them that family is worth fighting for,” the source explained.

Harry is expected to return to the UK in April for his legal battle over security arrangements. Whether he will reunite with his family remains uncertain, but Kate is open to the idea.

“If it were up to her, she’d love them all to sit down and talk things through,” the insider added. Still, the source admits, “only time will tell if they can let the animosity go.”