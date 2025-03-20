A police personnel stands alongside Kamran Asghar Qureshi, father of Armaghan Qureshi on March 20, 2025. —Screengrab via Geo News

KARACHI: The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) of the Karachi Police on Thursday arrested Kamran Asghar Qureshi, father of Armaghan Qureshi — the prime suspect in the infamous Mustafa Amir murder case.



According to Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anil Haider the arrest came during a police raid at Armaghan's residence located in Defence Housing Authority’s (DHA) Khayaban-e-Momin neighbourhood.

Revealing that ice (drugs) and a 9mm pistol was recovered from the suspect, the SSP said that a case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

Kamran's arrest follows an anti-terrorism court's (ATC) fifth extension of the prime suspect’s physical remand in connection with Mustafa's kidnapping, murder, and drug trafficking case.

The investigation officer (IO) had previously revealed that Armaghan has admitted to confiding in his father the entire incident after Mustafa's murder, adding that his father had then advised him to leave Karachi and go into hiding, assuring him that they would also relocate the software house to another location.

The high-profile case also features the involvement of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other institutions that are probing various aspects.

Government lawyer, while arguing before the ATC, has said that Armaghan was allegedly responsible for supplying hundreds of youth with drugs and also subjected several girls and boys to torture.

The whole saga unfolded after Armaghan opened fire at a team of the AVCC — a specialised unit of the Karachi police responsible for tackling cases related to murder and extortion — during a raid at his residence in Karachi's DHA on February 8.

The deceased's body — found by police in a car near the Hub checkpost on January 12 and buried by the Edhi Foundation on January 16 — was exhumed and later buried by his family following the identity confirmation in the initial DNA report.

Meanwhile, the police have already handed over the laptops recovered from Armaghan's residence to the FIA along with his mobile phones for necessary analysis.

Furthermore, the black-and-silver American iron folding rod, allegedly used by Armaghan to beat Mustafa, has also been recovered from the Hub area, an officer confirmed to The News.

Police consider this recovery a major breakthrough that would significantly strengthen the case against Armaghan and help secure his conviction. The officer disclosed that Armaghan is no longer as defiant as before