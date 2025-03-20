Pakistan, Saudi Arabia emphasise boosting business, military cooperation

(From left to right) COAS General Asim Munir, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman pictured during a meeting on March 20, 2025. — X@CMShehbaz

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday met Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with two sides discussing various avenues, including that of military and security collaboration, to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the two countries.

"We had a most productive discussion on ways to further strengthen Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties in trade, investment, energy & security," PM Shehbaz said in a post on X Thursday while referring to the meeting also attended by Chief of Army Staf (COAS) General Asim Munir, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The meeting comes as the premier landed in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday on a four-day official visit from March 19 to 22 to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance economic cooperation, and promote investment between the two nations.

During the high-level meeting between the two sides, the premier and his Saudi counterpart mulled over matters of mutual interest and stressed promoting military cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh.

With both leaders expressing satisfaction over the growing bilateral economic cooperation, PM Shehbaz appreciated Saudi Arabia's commitment to increase investment in important sectors in Pakistan.

— X@CMShehbaz

"Our enduring friendship & shared vision for prosperity is taking our bilateral relations to new heights and transforming it into a mutually beneficial economic partnership," said the premier while lauding the crown prince and Saudi Arabia's pivotal role in efforts to bring peace in the Middle East and in Ukraine.

The visiting PM further thanked the crown prince for his country's consistent support to Pakistan and said: "Our enduring friendship & shared vision for prosperity is taking our bilateral relations to new heights and transforming it into a mutually beneficial economic partnership."

Meanwhile, MBS acknowledged the notable services of the Pakistani community in Saudi Arabia.

The two leaders further agreed to increase the measures for the welfare of the Pakistani community in the kingdom and emphasised the need to strengthen people-to-people contacts, cultural exchanges and educational cooperation.

PM Shehbaz's visit comes in response to the invitation by the Saudi crown prince with The News reporting that the former would avail the opportunity to spend a few days in Makkah and Madina and would also the coastal city Jeddah where he would meet King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

It is to be noted that Premier Shehbaz, back in October 2024, had visited the kingdom to participate in the 8th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII), held under the patronage of King Salman.

The same month, Islamabad and Riyadh had inked several memorandums of understanding (MoUs), worth over $2 billion, to boost bilateral trade and investment during the Islamabad visit of a Saudi delegation, headed by Minister for Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih.