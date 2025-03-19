Christina Applegate reveals shocking hospitalization count amid health battle

Christina Applegate opens up about her battle with chronic disease

Christina Applegate is offering an inside glimpse into her health condition after she was diagnosed with an early symptom of multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 53-year-old actress, who has previously opened up about her battle with the chronic, autoimmune disease on her MesSy Podcast, responded to a fan question inquiring about her condition.

She said, “For three years, since I was diagnosed, I’ve been in the hospital upwards of 30 times from throwing up and diarrhea and pain.

“That is unimaginable, OK? They’ve done every test known to man on me, put so much radiation into my body from CT scans to everything else.”

However, she did announce some good news after figuring out how to deal with the issue last month.

The Married With Children actress further discussed the vomiting and diarrhea from her journey with MS as she went on to add, “Now, maybe this isn’t what’s happening, but I’m just going to tell you this. Talk to your doctor about motility issues, okay.

“Because one of the things with MS is that it slows down our organs, you know, not like completely, but there is a slowing of the function of your organs.”

The Emmy-winning actress first revealed her diagnosis back in January 2016.