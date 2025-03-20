Gandapur criticises NA security moot as ‘more of a presentation’

Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur addresses the KP Assembly on March 2, 2024. — Facebook/Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur criticised the top civil-military huddle that resolved to fight terrorism, arguing that merely holding a meeting cannot resolve the issue.

In an interview with a local TV channel, the KP chief minister said that if terrorism could be eliminated merely by issuing a communiqué or giving a presentation, it would have been over — by now.

He suggested that a small committee be constituted to formulate a strategy to eradicate terrorism from the country.

His statement came a day after the PCNS stressed the need for unity and political commitment to defeat the menace of terrorism with the full might of the state.

The committee meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, members of the parliamentary committee, political leaders, the army chief, director generals of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), key federal ministers and senior officials from the military and intelligence agencies.

Notably, the leadership of PTI, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Akhtar Mengal opted to stay away from the meeting, which was convened on the prime minister’s advice following the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express.

Addressing the huddle, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir emphasised the need for better governance and transforming Pakistan into a ‘hard state’, questioning how long the nation would continue to make innumerable sacrifices in the name of a ‘soft state.’

Speaking about the surge in terror incidents in Balochistan and KP in today’s interview, CM Gandapur said the PTI-led government would not allow any operation in the province, come what may.

"Operations have been conducted before, but they have not been beneficial; instead, they have caused harm," the KP CM added.

However, he said intelligence-based operations (IBO) could be conducted in any city and they have been carried out.

"Merely killing terrorists is not the solution; we must also engage with the country providing them sanctuary," said Gandapur.

‘Cordial relation with COAS’

Addressing PML-N leaders Talal Chaudhry and Khawaja Asif, Gandapur asked, “Is there anything wrong with maintaining ties with the army?”

“My father was a soldier, it hurts when someone criticises the army,” Gandapur said adding that he was bound to follow the orders of PTI founder Imran Khan and not of any vlogger.

Without naming anyone, he said some people were spreading false narratives as if he was not a well-wisher of the PTI or Pakistan.

Responding to a question, the KP CM said his relations with Army Chief General Asim Munir were cordial. “However, we disagree with raids on people's homes, torture, and disappearances,” he added.