Kelly Clarkson demands substantial pay raise amid growing popularity

Kelly Clarkson may demand for major pay raise amid growing popularity.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “America is voting with their remotes and it’s clear Kelly has a golden future, people are crazy about her,” while reflecting on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which premiered in September 2019 and would soon be airing its 1000th episode.

“She’s earning more than a million a month from the show right now but it stands to reason that she’ll be able to get a substantial raise when she renegotiates her contract next,” explained an insider.

The sources told the outlet that money’s “not her main motivation for doing the show”.

“She genuinely loves it and gets so much satisfaction interviewing the people she respects and engaging the audience, it’s a dream come true,” said an insider.

Kelly, whose show receives greenlit for season 7, bringing it through 2026, realised that she “is making the network a huge amount of money, so it’s only fair that she gets a good chunk of it,” per insider.

“She’s a very sweet and humble person with more money than she ever imagined earning in her life,” mentioned a source.

However, the insider mentioned that Kelly’s “friends are still urging her to play hard ball when it comes to negotiating her next salary”.

“They’re telling her she’d be crazy not to ask for a bigger piece of the pie now that she’s proven her worth,” noted an insider.

The source pointed out that Kelly “is a national treasure”.

“We couldn’t wait to announce another season of The Kelly Clarkson Show, fresh off the top-rated Christmas in Rockefeller Center in which Kelly hosted,” said Tracie Wilson, EVP of Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal, in a statement released in December 2024.

Meanwhile, Kelly made a comeback on March 18 after a two-week hiatus and came back with special guests including Severance star Adam Scott and musician Marc Ribellet.