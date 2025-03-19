PMD shares forecast for Eid ul Fitr moon sighting

This representational image shows a new crescent seen through a telescope shines beside the tower of a mosque. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Eid ul Fitr is expected to fall on March 31, based on the anticipated sighting of the Shawwal moon, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Wednesday.

Officials have indicated that the moon will be born on March 29 at 3:58pm, and by the time of the moon sighting on March 30, its age will be approximately 27 hours, enhancing its visibility.

The moon will remain in the sky for 70 minutes after sunset, further increasing the chances of its visibility.

The department further explained that a 20-hour-old moon is generally visible to the naked eye, while moons aged between 16 to 18 hours can be spotted using telescopes.

Given these conditions, there is a strong possibility that the moon will be sighted on March 30, leading to Eid ul Fitr being observed on March 31.

The federal government has also officially announced the public holidays for Eid ul-Fitr, granting a three-day break.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, the holidays will run from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is set to convene on Sunday evening, to sight the Shawwal moon. The moonsighting committee's meeting will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.