Torkham trade route reopens at 9am after 25-day closure over border dispute

In this picture taken on February 2, 2023, a Pakistan border policeman is pictured from the zero point Torkham border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan, in Nangarhar province. —AFP

KHYBER: The Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan will resume trade operations at 9am today (Wednesday) after being shut for 25 days.

The reopening follows successful diplomatic talks between officials from both nations. The crossing was sealed on February 21 after tensions flared due to Afghan forces initiating construction within Pakistani territory.

Head of Pakistani tribal jirga Syed Jawad Hussain Kazmi said that Afghan officials have agreed to remove the controversial construction that had led to tensions between the two sides.

He said that a ceasefire will remain in place until the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting takes place, ensuring stability in the region. Pakistani security officials have expressed satisfaction with the Afghan authorities' decision, Kazmi added.

A flag meeting between representatives of both countries will be held at 9am, after which the trade route will officially reopen.

According to customs officials, the Torkham crossing facilitates daily trade worth approximately $3 million and sees the movement of around 10,000 people. The reopening is expected to restore economic activity and ease travel for traders and citizens who rely on this vital border route.

Pakistan and Afghanistan had reached an agreement for a ceasefire and the reopening of the Torkham trade route for all types of movement earlier this week following weeks of jirga meetings between the authorities.