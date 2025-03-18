'Backstreet Boys' singer misses 'One Direction' star: “I still have the last...’

AJ Mclean shares his way of giving Liam Payne tribute

Backstreet Boys famed AJ McLean remembered late singer Liam Payne in his recent appearance.

Mclean shared that him and Liam were close friends and his death left the 47-year-old completely shocked.

In a recent interview, AJ added, “Liam Payne and I got very close. He was just a dream to work with. He was a light, so talented, so funny, so genuine, but I get it.”

The American singer still misses the former One Direction bandmember, however, it has been five months now. He even confessed that he still has Payne’s last messages saved.

“I still have the last text conversation we had. I refused to delete it”, added I want it That Way singer.

AJ is going to be the host of the Netflix show Building the Band that will also feature the Teardrops singer as guest judge. The show will mark as the 31-year-old’s first posthumous project.

Backstreet Boys vocalist opened on the iHeart Radio Music Awards red carpet, “We're dedicating the show to him and his family and it's a great way for fans to remember him as he truly was--just witty and fun and so outspoken and so supportive of the talent on this show. “

McLean hopes that ‘we can make him proud.’