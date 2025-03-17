Malala’s bookshelf: Nobel laureate shares must-reads for Women’s History Month

Malala Yousafzai reads Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. — Instagram@malala

Malala Yousafzai, the world’s youngest Nobel laureate and an avid reader, has shared intriguing book recommendations for Women’s History Month, offering fans a peek into her personal reading list.

In an Instagram post, Malala highlighted works that explore feminism, resilience, and the challenges faced by women across different societies.

“I dropped by Daunt Books in London to pick up DREAM COUNT, the new novel from Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Adichie is a central figure in feminist literature and, while I have read many of her incredible essays, this is my first of her novels. I’ve just started reading it, so no spoilers please!” she wrote.

— Instagram@malala

Malala survived being shot in the head at 15 in Mingora, Swat Valley, her hometown, by a gunman after campaigning against the Pakistani Taliban’s efforts to deny girls education. Since winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, she has become a global symbol of women's resilience in the face of repression.

In her Instagram post, Malala also spoke about her unexpected discovery of Frankenstein, admitting that the book's cover first caught her attention.

“Earlier this year, I bought a copy of Mary Shelley’s FRANKENSTEIN. I’ll be honest and admit that I chose it because the cover intrigued me. At the time, I didn’t know that she was one of the earliest science fiction writers, that her mother was a philosopher of women’s rights, or that Shelley smuggled feminist themes into her popular novels. Maybe we shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, but I learned a lot when I took a chance on Frankenstein!”

— Instagram@malala

As a vocal advocate for Afghan women and girls, Malala also recommended two memoirs that highlight their struggles and perseverance. She expressed deep concern over the Taliban’s suppression of women’s rights.

“If you have been following me for a while, you’ll know that I spend a lot of my time talking about and advocating for women and girls in Afghanistan. The Taliban’s brutal regime of gender apartheid has erased women from public life, banning them from going to school, working or even enjoying public parks. As Afghan girls are always on my mind, I have been comforted & inspired by two memoirs that demonstrate their resilience.”

One of them, Defiant Dreams by Sola Mahfouz, tells the story of a young Afghan girl who secretly educated herself despite the Taliban’s restrictions.

“Like me, Sola Mahfouz was 11 years old when the Taliban began threatening families who sent their girls to school. In DEFIANT DREAMS, she recounts how she taught herself English, theoretical physics & philosophy — all while confined to her home. Today she studies quantum computing at Tufts University. Read this beautiful book to discover how Mahfouz got there from complete isolation in Afghanistan.”

Another inspiring book on Malala’s list is My Beautiful Sisters by Khalida Popal, a former captain of the Afghan Women’s National Football Team.

— Instagram@malala

“Khalida Popal was the first captain of the Afghan Women’s National Football Team. No one understands better than her how participating in sports gives women confidence & a sense of freedom, even in a society that polices their every move. When the Taliban took over Afghanistan in 2021, female athletes’ lives were at risk. In MY BEAUTIFUL SISTERS, Khalida helps evacuate her former teammates and ensures they can keep their dreams alive in exile.”

Malala ended her post by inviting her followers to share their favourite books by female authors in the comments.

“Happy Women’s History Month — please share your favourite books by female authors in the comments!”

Malala’s reading list not only highlights influential female authors but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing fight for women’s rights worldwide.