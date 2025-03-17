GB's 'rare-sighted' snow leopards attack goats near village

Snow leopards walk in the snowy area of Gilgit Baltistan. — Screengrab/Geo News

Gilgit-Baltistan's (GB) rare-sighted snow leopards, which were spotted in an extraordinary wildlife event last week, have attacked goats near a village, said wildlife expert Sakhawat Ali.

According to the wildlife expert, at least two goats were killed while three were injured as a result of the attack by snow leopards.

The wild animals came out in search of food as the dangers of more attacks are also evident, the experts said.

In order to avoid more such attacks, experts said that local communities and residents should be informed about the manners and behaviours of snow leopards.

Moreover, cattle should be kept in secured cattlepens. They should be kept inside during the night with availability of light around them, added the experts.

Additionally, people have also been advised that if they are travelling to any snowy area then they should not travel alone but move in groups.

According to the experts, if a snow leopard attacks you then you should scream. The wild animals also run away in the presence of smoke.

They are expected to stay in the same place for another 20 to 25 days.

It is worth noting that earlier last week, a female snow leopard with her three cubs were captured on film together in Gilgit-Baltistan with an expert calling it an "extraordinary event for snow leopards to be seen in such a manner".

Wildlife experts say that the snow leopard is one of the rarest and most endangered animals of the world and global organisations are working on numerous projects to protect and preserve the animal.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, snow leopards have evolved and become accustomed to live in some of the harshest conditions on Earth with their thick white-gray coat spotted with large black rosettes blending perfectly with Asia’s steep and rocky, high mountains.