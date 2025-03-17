Man posing as police officer swindles elderly citizen out of Rs600,000

SARGODHA: A man impersonating a police officer allegedly deceived an elderly citizen in Sargodha’s Satellite Town, stealing his ATM card and withdrawing a substantial amount from his account.

According to the police, the victim, a 73-year-old pensioner, said that the suspect took his ATM card. However, he only discovered the withdrawals five days later. The elderly citizen reported that the suspect withdrew Rs621,000 from his account.

The Satellite Town Police Station has registered a case based on the victim’s complaint and launched a search operation to apprehend the suspect.

In the first information report (FIR), the elderly man mentioned that he is a retired government employee and that the incident took place at a private bank's Qainchi Mor branch, where he receives his pension.

The complainant said that on March 5, at around 3:15pm, he went to the bank's ATM to withdraw cash.

"As I entered the ATM cabin, an unknown man, dressed in blue trousers and a shirt marked 'police' on the back, stood at the cabin door and began observing my transaction."

After he completed my transaction, the man engaged him in conversation and "deceptively swapped my ATM card with his own, then immediately left".

It was on March 10, the complainant mentioned, that he discovered this unknown individual had stolen Rs621,000 from his account.

The police have registered the case under Pakistan Penal Code's Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).