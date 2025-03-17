'Unemployed' man dies by suicide in Karachi

Ambulances are parked on the roadside in Karachi on January 10, 2025. — Screengrab/ Geo News

KARACHI: A father of two children hanged himself from a tree to death, apparently due to his unemployment, in Gulshan e Hadeed area of Karachi.

As per rescue personnel, the body of Fazal, 35, was found dangling from a tree on Monday. For medico-legal procedures, the body was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Wife of the deceased, in a video message, said her spouse died by suicide due to unemployment.

"We have two kids. My husband would say he could not see the children hungry.

“He left house saying he is going to die by suicide. I tried hard to convince him. I thought he would come back," she added.

On the other hand, police said the deceased was a drug addict and he died by suicide by hanging himself.

Millions of people are facing unemployment, which is an extremely stressful situation.

As per the Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24, more than 4.5 million individuals in Pakistan are without a job, with the highest unemployment rate among the youth — 11%.