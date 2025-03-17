‘American Idol’ alum Doug Kiker cause of death laid bare

'American Idol' alum Doug Kiker died at age 32

Doug Kiker, who was shot to fame as "The Singing Garbage Man" after wowing the American Idol judges in a 2020 audition, has passed away at the young age of 32.

Angela Evans, the garbage collector turned musician’s sister, announced the heartbreaking news last week in an emotional Facebook post.

"It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker he was sooo loved and will be missed by so many!" she wrote in a Wednesday, March 12, social media update. "Your singing with the Angel's now Bubba."

The mourning sister concluded with a plea for prayers and support for the family during the difficult time.

Doug Kiker cause of death

People cited that law enforcement sources told TMZ that Kiker, who moved Katy Perry to tears during his audition for the American Idol 18th season, was quickly sent to the hospital after a passerby called 911 as he noticed Kiker’s worrisome appearance.

Reportedly, the concerned citizen told the emergency operator that they suspected Kiker may have been overdosing on drugs.

The reality singing competition show alum died in the medical facility after five days of hospitalisation.