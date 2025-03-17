VIDEO: Falling meteorite leaves Karachiites stunned

KARACHI: Residents of the port city witnessed a rare sight in the wee hours of Monday as a bright fireball shot through the sky, setting the night alight.

The burning meteorite was observed by people at around 2:43am, a flurry of excitement as videos of the spectacular celestial phenomenon flooded social media platforms.

This event, often referred to as a shooting star, has drawn attention to the presence of millions of meteorites orbiting Earth.

According to experts, such meteorite sightings occur regularly, adding to the thrill of stargazing. However, such events are not often witnessed in Pakistan, making it a rare sight for residents.

Meanwhile, astronomers revealed that these objects are fragments of asteroids that ignite upon entering the Earth's atmosphere due to friction with air.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa), a space research agency based in the United States, estimated that between 100 and 300 tonnes of space debris, mostly the size of sand grains, descend on Earth daily.