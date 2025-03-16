Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah addresses a press conference. — Radio Pakistan

Following recent deadly terrorist attacks in Balochistan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that there was no need for a “grand operation” in the province.

During his interaction with journalists in Faisalabad, Sanaullah said that intelligence-based operations were being conducted in the province on a daily basis. “What is the need for a grand operation [in Balochistan]?” he asked.

The PM’s aide said that the entire nation and institutions were committed to eradicating the menace of terrorism from the country.

His remarks came hours after at least seven people, including three Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers, were martyred and 35 others wounded when the banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) targeted the FC convoy in Balochistan’s Noshki district earlier today.

Earlier this week, the terrorists attacked the Jaffar Express, blew up train tracks and held around 440 passengers hostage in a day-long standoff with security services in a remote mountain pass.

The military, after clearing the train and rescuing hostages, said it killed 33 attackers. Before the operation began, terrorists had martyred 26 passengers, while four security personnel were martyred during the operation.

Giving a breakdown of the casualties in the incident, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Friday revealed that 26 martyred train passengers included 18 security personnel from the army and the FC, three officials from Pakistan Railways and other departments and five civilians.

No concessions would be given to the terrorists, Sanaullah said, claiming that India's Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) was funding the terrorists for subversive activities aimed at destabilising Pakistan.

“RAW is involved in incidents of terrorism in Balochistan,” he said, adding that the Indian spy agency unified different terrorist groups in the province.

Responding to a question, Sanaullah expressed slammed the use of Afghan soil for terror activities in Pakistan.

“The Afghan government must take action against terrorists,” he asserted.

The former security czar said that hostile elements wanted to create instability in the country.

'Pakistan to definitely win war against terrorism'

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kiyani hoped that Pakistan would definitely win war against terrorism and the entire nation was standing with valiant armed forces to completely eradicate the menace of terror from its soil.

Talking to media in Jehlum, the minister apprised that terrorists belong to BLA had hijacked Jaffar Express, the train was heading from Quetta, the provincial capital of the southwestern province of Balochistan, to Peshawar, when it was attacked.

Bilal Kiyani paid glowing tribute and saluted the brave security forces and railways employees for rendering matchless sacrifices to eliminate and fight against terrorism.

He reiterated that the moral of armed forces was very high not only to foil any bid of terrorism but protect the lives of the masses and ensure the sovereignty of the country.

In 2013, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had launched Zarb-e-Azb and Radd ul fasaad to completely wipe out terrorism from the country and stressed that there was dire need to take such unified measures to ensure the safety and security of the common man.

The minister said that BLA terrorists’ hostage Jaffar Express passengers for their nefarious and reprehensible motives, but armed forces timely operation saved lives of many people.

He visited the graveyard in Jehlum in which solider Mirza Jawad, who was embraced martyrdom during the operation in Jaffar Express and also expressed grief and sorrow over his death.

Kiyani condoled with bereaved family and placed floral wreath at grave of Jawan.