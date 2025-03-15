Lucy Hale reflects on almost landing the iconic role of Hannah Montana

Lucy Hale reveals unfiltered thoughts on landing iconic role of Hannah Montana

Lucy Hale is revealing her unfiltered thoughts on portraying Hannah Montana in the highly-acclaimed Disney series.

During her regal appearance on Buzzfeed for The Puppy Interview, the actress, who is best known for her role in the iconic series Pretty Little Liars, offered an insight into one of her lesser-known auditions for a popular 2000s’ Disney show.

In response to the million-dollar question, Hale told the outlet, “Oh my gosh, I’ve auditioned for Pitch Perfect, Hairspray, Hannah Montana, 50 Shades of Grey, The Substance.”

The 35-year-old didn’t hesitate to enlist the name of all shows she has auditioned for to date.

While she discussed her journey from auditioning for shows in the early 2000s, Hale confirmed that she also tried to fill in for the leading role of Hannah Montana, which aired from 2006-2010.

She further went on to add, “When I still lived in Tennessee and I was 14 at the time, so this would have been, ‘math, math’ 21 years ago, and it was a couple years before they had cast Miley in it.

“I remember the audition. It was a taped audition in Tennessee. It was the audition that like made me want to be an actress. I remember that vividly, it was very cool.”

For the unversed, Hale rose to fame after her ground-breaking role as Aria Montgomery in the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, which ran from 2010-2017.