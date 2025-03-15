Chinese consul general says Beijing against hegemony, power politics

Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong. — CPEC Info website/File

KARACHI: Chinese Consul General Yang Yundong has stated that China opposes power politics and hegemony, while maintaining peaceful foreign policy.

In his remarks at a media briefing on "China Two Sessions 2025," in Karachi, the consul general emphasised the importance of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC) in China's governance structure.

Discussing China's development across various sectors, Yang said that the government work report reviewed past achievements and outlined future strategies. He noted that these sessions also present learning opportunities for Pakistan.

Yang revealed that China’s production of energy-powered vehicles has surpassed 13 million units, while over 12 million urban employment opportunities have been created. He added that grain production has exceeded 700 million tonnes, marking a significant milestone.

He highlighted China's progress in artificial intelligence, mentioning the low-cost yet highly efficient AI solution, DeepSeek. He further emphasised that balanced rural and urban development, compulsory education, and poverty eradication remain key elements of China's focus on improving living standards.

Regarding Chinese diplomacy, the consul general reiterated that China upholds an independent and peaceful foreign policy, having always rejected hegemony and power politics.

On Pakistan-China relations, he stressed their strategic importance, stating that bilateral ties are long-standing and enduring. He added that further progress is expected in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) by 2025, with ongoing discussions between the leaderships of both nations.

In response to a question, Yang invited more Pakistani students to pursue higher education in China, affirming continued cooperation in artificial intelligence, mining, and agriculture education.