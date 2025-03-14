Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé visits actress’ home amid breakup rumours

Sydney Sweeney’s fiancé, Jonathan Davino, who is allegedly living separately from the actress, paid a visit to her Los Angeles mansion.
The 41-year-old producer was seen speaking with construction workers at the site, on Thursday, March 13th.
Another picture showed Davino in high spirits as he attended a phone call, as per a TMZ report.
He was sported a casual outfit based on a grey hoodie, black joggers and matching trainers.
Davino’s appearance comes after the Euphoria actress attended the Paris Fashion Week without him, and had reportedly been living separately for a month.
An insider sparked breakup speculations as they informed that the Anyone but You actress has been staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel without Davino since the middle of February.
Sweeney’s stay in a hotel fueled the flames of rumours since she owns two homes in L.A.
Fans also noted that the couple hasn’t been photographed together since January 20th.
Sweeney and Davino started dating in 2018 and have kept their relationship private.
The duo got engaged in 2022 but have reportedly postponed their wedding because of busy work schedules.
Prince William makes surprising comments about David Beckham during a latest interview
Tracy Morgan’s untitled series marks ’30 Rock’ reunion with Tina Fey and Sam Means
Netflix series is set to return in 2025 with more drama than before
Travis Kelce reacts as 'New Heights' podcast guest Jason Sudeikis shares a memory of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Gigi Hadid attends red carpet event after dishing on Bradley Cooper romance
Meghan Markle receives message from Kate's sister Pippa Middleton's family member