Lahore citizen comes under attack by foreign guests' security guards

In a shocking incident of violence, a citizen came under attack on Lahore's Canal Road near Beijing Underpass when private security guards, assigned to foreign guests, opened fire at his car for not giving way.

The victim, identified as Imran, was also physically assaulted by the guards before they attempted to flee.

However, Imran showed courage and managed to stop one of the attackers before being struck with a rifle butt.

The remaining guards quickly got into their vehicles and tried to escape. However, Imran blocked their path with his car, preventing them from fleeing.

Speaking about the incident, Imran, a clothing trader, said: “They stopped me below the bridge and opened fire. This was a straight shot that hit the car.

A guard was about to fire a second shot pointed at me, but people intervened, started making videos, and the attackers fled," he added.

In response, police arrested four security guards and seized their weapons as well as vehicles.

DIG Operations Faisal Kamran took notice of the incident and ordered that a case be registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act against the suspects. He also directed action against the security company employing the guards.

A case was registered on Friday regarding the assault within the jurisdiction of Mughalpura Police Station, authorities confirmed.

According to the complainant, armed individuals opened direct fire inside the underpass. He said that the security guards first fired shots and then proceeded to physically assault him.

The complainant further revealed that a bullet struck the car’s bonnet, causing the radiator to burst.

Police have arrested four suspects, while efforts are underway to locate other individuals involved, including a police official allegedly linked to the incident.