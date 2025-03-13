PTI's Jhagra files Rs1bn defamation case against Marwat

PTI leader Taimur Khan Jhagra and former PTI member Sher Afzal Marwat. — ITDP website/Facebook@Sher Afzal Khan Marwat/File

ISLAMABAD: Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister, has served a defamation notice to ex-party member Sher Afzal Marwat, seeking Rs1 billion in damages over false allegations.

The legal notice, issued through Jhagra’s counsel, challenges Marwat’s televised claims accusing him of financial misconduct.

According to the legal notice, Marwat falsely alleged during two televised talk shows on March 11, 2025, that Jhagra had embezzled Rs36 billion from the pension fund. The notice highlights that Marwat also accused Jhagra of purchasing valuable properties in Hayatabad and Islamabad using illicit funds.

Jhagra’s legal counsel, Advocate Ali Gohar Durrani, said that these allegations were baseless, malicious, and defamatory, aimed solely at damaging Jhagra’s social and professional reputation. The notice categorically denies the accusations, stating they lack factual basis and violate Pakistan’s Defamation Ordinance, 2002.

The notice demands that Marwat cease and desist from making further defamatory remarks, issue a public apology through TV channels and social media platforms where the defamatory statements circulated, retract his statements and clarify the misinformation publicly, and pay Rs1 billion in compensation for reputational and professional damages.

Failure to comply with these demands within 14 days will result in civil and criminal proceedings, the notice warns.

Responding to the legal action, Jhagra took to social media, saying: "See you in court, Marwat. No running away now." Meanwhile, his legal representative, Durrani, confirmed on X that the defamation notice had been officially served. Marwat has yet to respond publicly to the notice.

PTI leader Taimur Jhagra's post on social media platform X, on March 12, 2025. — X@Jhagra

The development follows growing tensions within PTI regarding Marwat’s controversial statements and actions.

Last month, PTI founder Imran Khan, currently incarcerated, ordered Marwat’s immediate expulsion from the party for repeated violations of party discipline.

The decision was made after Marwat made controversial remarks at a Swabi rally against alleged election rigging, where he claimed that “bad people” like him had been helpful during difficult times, while “good people” remained silent.

Khan expressed outrage over Marwat’s statements and directed the party leadership to issue a formal termination of his membership.

Marwat has frequently been at odds with PTI’s leadership and has openly criticized party decisions. He responded to his expulsion by arguing that his unwavering support for PTI in difficult times had been ignored and that his stance was never properly heard before his removal.

Additionally, Marwat recently stirred further controversy by accusing PTI’s overseas influencers of prioritising personal financial gains over the party’s interests.

He claimed that many of PTI’s international supporters were more focused on securing donations and lucrative engagements rather than strengthening the party’s political movement.