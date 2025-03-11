Aleema, PTI lawyers engage in verbal spat over 'unnecessary' meetings with Khan

PTI founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan. — AFP/File

Incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan on Tuesday exchanged hot words with the PTI lawyers outside Central Jail Rawalpindi — also known as Adiala jail.

The heated exchange took place when Aleema, after visiting her incarcerated brother, met with the PTI lawyers at the prison’s entrance.

Khan’s sister directed the lawyers that only those advocates would meet the jailed PTI founder who were given responsibility by the former ruling party.

Following the incident, PTI lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha complained to PTI founder about Aleema’s behavior. Khan has taken notice of Aleema’s attitude, the sources added.

“Khan expressed displeasure over the incident and assured the lawyers that he will instruct Aleema to refrain from indulging in arguments with the lawyers,” the sources added.