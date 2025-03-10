Amanda Seyfried gets candid about new ‘Mamma Mia! 3’

Amanda Seyfried gets candid about possibility of Mamma Mia 3 in the future.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Dear John actress revealed that the producer Judy Craymer is “working on its installment”.

But Amanda believed Universal would only work on one musical at a time.

The Mean Girls star shared that the production company had no pressure to work on another Mamma Mia installment ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good.

“It’s an either/or situation with musicals,” she said.

The Seven Veils continued, “I have this theory that Universal just knows we’re going to do it, so they’re not in any rush.”

“And it’s just going to cost double,” remarked the 39-year-old.

Another reason to stall Mamma Mia sequel was because of Meryl Streep character that appeared in the first movie but was killed off in the second one.

Interestingly, fans wanted Meryl back and hoped for her miraculous comeback in the installment.

“Maybe that’s the stall. They still haven’t figured out how to bring Meryl back from the dead,” pointed out the actress.

Amanda explained, “From what I was told, that was her choice — so maybe it’s on her to write it. I’m sure she has ideas.”

Calling Meryl a genius, the Anon actress “hopes they figure it out. The one day that she was on set for the last movie was when it finally felt like we were all together again”.

Meanwhile, Amanda could use her singing skills in an upcoming musical movie, Ann Lee.

“I got to play a famous cult leader in a musical set in the 1770s!” she told the outlet.