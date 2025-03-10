President calls for unity to revive economy, strengthen democracy and rule of law

President Asif Ali Zardari is addressing the joint session of parliament on March 10, 2025. — Screengrab via GeoNews/YouTube

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari formally kicked off the second parliamentary year on Monday by addressing the joint session of the parliament in which he called for unity to revive the country's economy, strengthen democracy and the rule of law.

President Zardari delivered speech amid strong protest by the opposition lawmakers who kept raising slogans against the incumbent government during the entire session.

Let us work together to revive our economy, strengthen our democracy, and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

In his initial remarks, he expressed gratitude to address the parliament for the 8th time.

"This moment marks not only the continuation of our democratic journey but also provides us with an opportunity to review our progress and reaffirm our commitment to building a better future for Pakistan."

He urged the house to focus on promoting good governance, and political and economic stability to meet expectations of the nationals who pinned their hopes on parliament.

He appreciated the government's efforts for putting the country on a positive path to economic growth as foreign exchange reserves witnessed a surge.

"There was a substantial increase in Foreign Direct Investment and the stock market also surged to a historic high. The government also reduced the policy rate from 22% to 12%, and all other economic indicators have shown a healthy sign of improvement."

Emphasising the importance of democracy, Zardari said: "Democracy needs give and take, and what better place to work on collective goals than this parliament? As elected representatives, you function as role models for the nation."

"As you go about your parliamentary business think beyond narrow goals. Think of the unity and consensus our country so desperately needs."

The president urged the government to encourage domestic and international investments for economic growth and job creation, foster social and economic justice, and ensure fairness and transparency in our system.

'Inclusive, uniform development'

Zardari stressed for promoting inclusive and uniform development, ensuring that no province, no district, and no village is left behind.

"This House should ensure that development is not limited to a few selected areas but reaches every nook and corner of the country. The ignored and neglected areas demand urgent attention from the federal government. "

He maintained that the government should focus on investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to address their sense of deprivation.

Tax reforms, exports

The president also emphasised to improve taxation system "essential to moving forward as a country". "We must reform and expand our tax net—not by overburdening those who already contribute, but by ensuring that every eligible taxpayer participates in nation-building."

"Pakistan should also diversify its exports, focusing on value-added goods and services," he added.

Zardari said that the country needs to make our IT industry the key driver of economic growth to explore new markets and build a competitive export-oriented economy.

He also asked the government to ensure sustained support for the Small and Medium Enterprises besides encouraging young people to enter the business world through SME-focused programmes, skill development initiatives, and accessible loan schemes.

'Real relief' to common man

President Zardari admitted that labourers and salaried class were facing serious economic hardships due to inflation, high prices of essential items, and rising energy costs.

He urged the parliament and the government to provide "real relief" to the people in the upcoming budget.

"The government should take measures in the forthcoming budget to increase salaries and pensions, reduce income taxes on salaried classes and lower energy costs, which would help reduce the financial burden on them."

The president also asked the government to avoid downsizing and job cuts. "Instead, our focus should be on creating jobs and utilising trained manpower productively."

For women empowerment, Zardari said that women constitute almost 50% of the country's population but they are under-represented in every aspect of life. He urged the government to empower them by enhancing their representation in various sectors.

Domestic, regional connectivity

"Domestic and regional connectivity is fundamental to a prosperous Pakistan," said Zardari and stressed the need for a strong and efficient transport infrastructure, road networks, and modernised railways.

He highlighted that Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan require special attention in terms of connectivity and development, as these regions are Pakistan's strategic frontiers and are vital to our national economy.

"The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar Port remain central to our vision of connectivity."

The president said that the "projects must be fully realised so that Pakistan can serve as a gateway for international trade, linking Central Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East."

Strategies to cope with climate challenges

President Zardari asked the government to focus on restoring biodiversity, adopting adaptive strategies for the food and water security nexus, and preserving eco-systems as Pakistan is one of the countries most impacted by climate change.

He suggested investments in the promotion of renewable energy and electric vehicles.

"We must also focus on recharging our wetlands and rivers, so they emerge pollution-free and become once again the lifeline for livelihoods and rich marine eco-systems."

Security challenges

In view of the current internal and external security challenges, the president emphasised strengthening security capacities and enhancing the capacity of law enforcement agencies to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism.

"Parliament needs to play a role in rebuilding a consensus to tackle extremist ideologies as well as the militancy that supports such violence."

Zardari assured that the government was committed to eradicating this menace with the support of our nation and brave armed forces.

He reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to regional peace, stability, and economic integration. "Our foreign policy will always be guided by national interests, international cooperation, and the principles of sovereignty and mutual respect."

The president asked to enhance cooperation with friendly regional countries in the areas of trade, economy, and climate and culture exchanges besides continuing to play role as a responsible and peace-loving nation.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.