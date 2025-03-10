Irked by street crimes, Karachiites shoot dead three robbers

Police stand guard in Karachi on February 8, 2024. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Rattled by street crime incidents, Karachiites have apparently decided to retaliate against criminals by killing three dacoits in various mugging attempts in the city.

Two dacoits were shot and killed by a citizen near the Matric Board Office in Nazimabad with Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Zeeshan Siddiqui saying that the incident occurred during a robbery attempt.

Noting that weapons have been recovered from the slain robbers, the police officer further said that the bodies have been shifted to the hospital.

The identity of the dacoits was being ascertained and a case would be registered on the complaint of the citizen concerned, he said.

In a separate incident, another dacoit was killed after being fired upon by a security guard near the city's Shafiq Morr.

Providing details of the incident, the police said that the killed criminals had looted a family and were fleeing the scene when they were shot at by the security guard — due to which one robber was killed whereas the other managed to escape.

Meanwhile, as many as seven dacoits have been arrested in various areas across city.

One robber was arrested in injured condition near Bhains colony after a police encounter, whereas another was nabbed New Karachi Industrial Area — with the police also recovering a weapon, a motorcycle and a mobile phone from the injured criminal.

The police also arrested three robbers — including an injured one — from North Nazimabad's KDA Ground, whereas two others were taken into custody in Korangi No 3 after an encounter with the police.

Another robber was arrested in injured condition after being shot by a citizen in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Phase Six during a mugging bid, said the police.

It is pertinent to know that the ongoing year is turning out to be no different than 2024 for the residents of the metropolis in terms of rampant street crime incidents which have resulted in the death of at least 19 people since January in the provincial capital.

Whereas, according to a Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report, citizens were deprived of 3,773 motorcycles and 195 cars across the metropolis in February. The figures included 36 snatching and theft of 159 four-wheelers.

It also included the snatching of 549 motorcycles and 3,224 theft of two-wheelers.

Noting that 36 people were killed in separate incidents, the report said that as many as 1,402 mobile phones were snatched in Karachi last month.