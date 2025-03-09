'Prime suspect' in Greek boat tragedy arrested

A capsized migrant boat (left) can be seen off the island of Gavdos, while Greek Navy (right) conducts a rescue operation after a capsized migrant boat off the island of Gavdos, Greece, on December 14, 2024. — Reuters

GUJRANWALA: The prime suspect involved in last year's boat capsize incident off Greece, which claimed the lives of at least 40 Pakistanis, was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday, the federal agency claimed in a statement.

Three boats carrying 175 illegal migrants of different nationalities including Pakistanis capsized off the Greek coast. A report by the Pakistan Embassy in Athens confirmed that at least 40 Pakistani nationals perished in the tragedy.

The Pak Embassy report further stated that three boats — which capsized in Greek territorial waters — had departed from Libya's Tobruk port. A total of 45 people were on board the first vessel, of which six were Pakistanis.

Whereas, the second boat included five Pakistani citizens out of the total 47 passengers. The third boat was carrying 83 people including 76 Pakistanis, three Bangladeshis, two Egyptians and two Sudanese nationals. A total of 39 people were rescued from the third vessel of which 36 were Pakistanis.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered nationwide operations against human smuggling networks and FIA officials, who are involved in facilitating human traffickers.

Since then, as many as 35 FIA officials have been dismissed along with a change in the top post after now-former director general Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir was removed from his office over the reportedly slow pace of investigations into the boat capsizing incidents and large scale illegal migration.

Apart from the government measures, Lahore's Jamia Naeemia had also issued a religious edict against the use of illegal means to travel abroad from Pakistan.

The religious decree, issued by Dr Mufti Raghib Hussain Naeemi and Mufti Imran Hanfi, said that using illegal means to go abroad is not only illegal but also violates Shariah.

In a statement issued today, the FIA ​​said the suspect, Usman Jajja, was operating an international human smuggling racket. At the time of the Greek incident, Jajja was imprisoned in Sialkot prison over a scuffle.

The FIA ​​had informed the police about the extradition of the prime suspect following the incident, however, Jajja escaped from jail after getting bail in the case and was hiding in Gilgit Baltistan.

In a similar incident in January 2025, a boat carrying irregular migrants from the African nation of Mauritania to Spain capsized. 50 migrants, including 44 Pakistanis, lost their lives.

Although, as many as 36 Pakistani citizens were rescued, the rest remain missing which, as per a report from the Pakistani Embassy, ​​should be presumed dead.

The ill-fated boat departed from Mauritania on January 2 with 86 migrants on board. Moroccan authorities reported that 66 of the passengers were Pakistani nationals and noted that it had rescued 36 people after the accident.