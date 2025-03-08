Senate unanimously passes resolution for gender equality

Pakistani civil society activists carry placards as they march during a rally to mark International Women's Day in Karachi. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: On International Women's Day, the Senate on Saturday passed a resolution, presented by Senator Sherry Rehman, seeking economic empowerment, legal protection and equal opportunities for women by promoting gender equality in Pakistan.

The resolution calls for the economic empowerment of women, urging the government to provide greater opportunities in business and employment.

It also demands a ban on child marriages and stresses the need for the timely resolution of cases involving violence against women. Additionally, it highlights the importance of ensuring justice for female political prisoners.

To enhance women's safety, the resolution also calls for concrete steps to prevent harassment in workplaces and in public spaces. It further emphasises the need for equal opportunities for women in sports and education.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehman stressed the urgency of granting women equal rights in Pakistan. She revealed that she had been informed that, in the country, one woman dies every two minutes due to childbirth-related complications. The senator further highlighted that while women continue to support their households, they remain victims of systemic oppression.

People around the world are marking International Women's Day today, celebrating the contributions, achievements, and resilience of women across all spheres of life. The day serves as a global tribute to the vital role women play in society, from shaping economies and driving innovation to leading communities and advocating for change.

In her message on the occasion, Rehman, who is PPP’s vice president and parliamentary leader of the party in the Senate, extended her heartfelt wishes to women across the globe, especially in Pakistan, “whose resilience, strength, and contributions continue to shape our society”.

"This day serves the purpose of illuminating and embracing women’s global contributions, services, and fundamental rights," she said.