Washington warns citizens from travelling to Pakistan

An Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel stand guard at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. — AFP/File

The United States Department of State, in a travel advisory issued on Friday, warned its citizens against travel to Pakistan urging them to reconsider such a move owing to the risk posed by "terrorism and potential for an armed conflict".

The "Level 3" travel advisory issued by the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs, warns that "terrorists may attack with little or no warning, targeting transportation hubs, markets, shopping malls, military installations, airports, universities, tourist attractions, schools, hospitals, places of worship, and government facilities".

Pakistan, according to a Global Terrorism Index 2025 report, emerged as the world's second-most terrorism-affected country in 2024.

Placed at the second spot from its previously fourth position, the country witnessed an alarming 45% increase in terrorism-related deaths, with the total number of casualties rising from 748 in 2023 to 1,081 in 2024 — one of the steepest surges globally.

Meanwhile, the number of terror attacks more than doubled from 517 in 2023 to 1,099 in 2024, which also marked the first year that attacks exceeded the 1,000 mark since the inception of the Index.

Earlier this week, at least five soldiers and 13 civilians were martyred in a terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with security forces eliminating all 16 terrorists involved.

The State Department's advisory further said that Pakistan's security environment remains fluid, sometimes changing with little or no notice.

"There are greater security resources and infrastructure in the major cities, particularly Islamabad, and security forces in these areas may be more readily able to respond to an emergency compared to other areas of the country," it stated.

Furthermore, the US government also warned that being near a protest could draw scrutiny from Pakistani authorities, as Americans have been detained for participating in protests and for posting content on social media perceived as critical of the Pakistani government.

Noting that US government personnel in the country were required to use armed escorts and armoured vehicles for travel in certain parts, the State Depart advised US nationals to;



Check local media for breaking events. Be prepared to adjust your plans.

Vary travel routes and timing.

Stay aware of your surroundings, particularly around public markets, restaurants, police installations, places of worship, and government and military institutions.

Avoid demonstrations and crowds.

Have evacuation plans that do not rely on US government assistance.

Keep travel documents up to date and easily accessible.

Get comprehensive medical insurance that includes medical evacuation.

Review local laws and conditions before travelling.

Share important documents, login information, and points of contact with loved ones.

Develop a communication plan with family, your employer or host organisation.

Enrol in the Smart Traveller Enrolment Program (STEP) to receive security alerts and make it easier to locate you in an emergency.

Review the Country Security Report for Pakistan.

Prepare a contingency plan for emergency situations.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel and return to the US.



No travel to KP, Balochistan

Additionally, the travel advisory — hiked to "Level 4" for Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Line of Control (LoC) with India — strictly warns American citizens against travelling to these two provinces and the Pakistan-India border region.

Highlighting that assassination and kidnapping attempts were common, the State Dept cited attacks against civilians, security forces as well as government offices by "active terrorist groups".

The warning is to be interpreted in light of the Global Terrorism Index statistics, which show that the two provinces — which also share a border with neighbouring Afghanistan — accounted for over 96% of terrorist attacks and deaths in Pakistan in 2024.