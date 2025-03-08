Karachi continues to experience dry northwesterly winds at mild pace

People are busy in buying food items before Iftar times as demand of food items increased in city during the Holy Month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, at New MA Jinnah road in Karachi on Thursday, March 6, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday that the port city continues to experience dry northwesterly winds at a mild pace, with the weather expected to remain warm and dry over the next 24 hours.

Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 19°C, while the maximum is expected to range between 36°C and 38°C during the day, according to the PMD.

The humidity level in the air stands at 49%, contributing to the dry conditions.

The PMD had said a day earlier that the port city would remain under the grip of hot and dry weather until March 12.

Meanwhile, the weather in Quetta and its surrounding areas remains clear, with cold and dry conditions, according to the PMD.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 6°C. In northern districts of Balochistan, the PMD has reported cold and dry weather, with most parts of the province expected to remain dry in the coming days.

However, partly cloudy skies and strong winds are forecasted for the northern regions, which may further intensify the cold.