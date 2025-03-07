Gilani cleared of corruption charges in three cases

Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani addresses the closing ceremony of the International Conference on Girls Education at Jinnah Convention Centre, in Islamabad, January 12, 2025. — APP

KARACHI: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani has been acquitted in three cases linked to the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) corruption scandal by the Federal Anti-Corruption Court.

The hearing was held at the Federal Anti-Corruption Court in Karachi, where Gilani appeared in person.

During the proceedings, the judge told Gilani that a verdict had been reached in the three cases against him. Gilani responded affirmatively, acknowledging the decision.

At one point, the court asked Gilani which prison he would prefer —Karachi, Multan, or Islamabad.

In response, the Senate chairman said that he had no fear of jail, adding: "Prison is nothing new for us. If you wish, you may even sentence me to death." His remarks prompted a smile from the presiding judge.

The court further inquired why he did not prefer house arrest, to which Gilani replied that his ancestral home was in Multan, his family resided in Lahore, and his Senate office was in Islamabad.

When the judge pointed out that the trial was being conducted in Karachi, Gilani remarked: "Then people will say my party has a government in Sindh."

Announcing the verdict, the court declared that no charges against Gilani had been proven, granting him an honourable acquittal.

The judge further noted that those who had testified against him were now facing charges themselves.

Following the completion of the trial in three cases, the court acquitted Gilani and 40 other accused individuals from the TDAP corruption case.

Former prime minister Gilani, along with several senior officials of the TDAP and others, faced charges over their alleged role in sanctioning and distributing fraudulent trade subsidies.

The case involved the disbursement of billions of rupees to bogus companies through falsified claims and backdated cheques during the tenure of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.