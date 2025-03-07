Powerpuff Girls leak sparks outrage over cancelled reboot

Fans of the Powerpuff Girls have been hit with wave of disappointment after a leaked footage from the CW's reboot of the animated series surfaced online.

The show, which was originally cancelled in 2023, gives a fresh spin on the most admirable Cartoon Network heroes, showing them as grown-ups struggling to pick up the pieces of their childhood superhero days.

The leaked what seems like a trailer was posted by YouTube channel Lost Media Busters before Warner Bros. took it down, showed Chloe Bennet as Blossom, Dove Cameron as Bubbles, and Yana Perrault as Buttercup, with Scrubs star Donald Faison as Professor Utonium.

However, the clip offered a self-aware twist on the classic cartoon, nodding to its in-universe fame while taking the story in a noticeably different direction.

Blossom can’t shake the ghosts of her past, Buttercup left her crime-fighting days behind, and Bubbles is now caught in a downward spiral of booze and fading stardom. But when Mojo Jojo, takes over Townsville, the trio is forced to reunite.

The viral footage has been slammed for its cheesy dialogue, cringeworthy humour, and bargain-bin special effects, with some saying it feels like a bad Saturday Night Live skit that never should have aired.

One user wrote: "The trailer for the cancelled CW live action Powerpuff Girls leaked. I watched it. It is literally one of the worst things I've ever seen. You need to watch it."

"I have never felt more sick in my life than watching the leaked Powerpuff Girls CW trailer. I’m not even joking; like, I literally felt my stomach turn inside out. Everything about that trailer is indicative of Hollywood brain rot. From the editing to the effects to the costumes," another one remarked.

While someone quipped, "There needs to be a documentary on the unreleased Live Action Powerpuff Girls CW series lol."