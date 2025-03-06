David Beckham delivers major blow to Meghan Markle in surprising way

Meghan Markle has been taught a lesson by her and Harry's former pal David Beckham after the Duchess of Sussex's awkward knife skills left her fans disappointed.

Football legend and Prince William's friend Beckham appears to have taken a subtle dig at Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle by showcasing his cooking skills in a recent video, coinciding with the release of the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan."

Victoria Beckham's husband stole the lime light from Meghan Markle as he shared a heartwarming video on Instagram, celebrating Shrove Tuesday by whipping up a batch of pancakes for his family.

The clip attracted massive likes and hearts from fans, with many urging the Duchess to take a lesson from the legend.

Some viewers even called for Netflix to offer a cooking show to the Beckham family (on top of their hit documentary The Beckhams), after people were left swooning over an adorable video of David, who is known for his love of cooking.

In the mesmerising video, David Beckham is seen flipping one pancake high into the air before a video showed him delicately dusting the final product with icing sugar.

The former England captain lovingly sieved the sugar into the shape of an 'H' for his and Victoria Beckham's youngest child, Harper, 13.