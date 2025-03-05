Lady Gaga reveals surprising inspiration behind 'Mayhem's' unique sound

Lady Gaga opens up about seventh album 'Mayhem'

Lady Gaga is opening up about her seventh album, Mayhem, breaking down its unique sound and how it differs from her previous work.

Her new LP, which is slated to release on Friday, March 7, follows on from Gaga’s 2020’s Chromatica and 2024 Joker: Folie a Deux’s record Harlequin.

During an exclusive interview with Zane Lowe, the multi-hyphenate star, who has already dropped three singles from the record, including Die With A Smile, Disease, and Abracadabra, drew parallels between her previous albums.

The Monster singer told the outlet, “Artpop [2013] was a vibe. Joanne [2016] was a sound, Chromatica [2020] had a sound all different [to the rest]."

She further went on to add, “The Fame Monster [2009] was more chaotic, The Fame [2008] was theatrical pop, Born This Way [2011], to me, had more of a metal-electro New York vibe to it. So I actually made the effort when making Mayhem to not do that. Not try to give my music an outfit.”

While Lady Gaga is eager to release her new album, she's thrilled her Mexican fans by announcing her first performance in the country in 13 years.