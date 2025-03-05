Goldie Hawn son Oliver Hudson lauds Andrew Garfield’s touching tribute

Andrew Garfield honours Goldie Hawn at the Oscars

Oliver Hudson praised Andrew Garfield for his heartfelt tribute to his mother, Goldie Hawn.

The Rules of Engagement alum took to his Instagram to celebrate his mother and The Amazing Spider-Man star’s sweet interaction while presenting the award for the Best Animated Feature film at the Oscars.

"This was so touching and unexpected. Andrew that was beautiful my man," he wrote.

However, he teased that maybe his mother adores Garfield more than him now, "I cried, I laughed, I swelled with pride and then became concerned that my mom was now gonna love Andrew Garfield more than me.. I’m still not sure where I stand."

"She hasn’t responded to my texts so…. @goldiehawn," he concluded the post.

In the comment section Hawn cheekily replied, "I’m sorry I didn’t answer your texts honey, I was talking to Andrew!!!"

During the presentation We Live in Time artist confessed to Hawn that she was his late mother’s favourite actress saying that he feels "very lucky because I get to thank that person from the bottom of my heart. That person is Goldie Hawn."

Hawn responded to Garfield, saying, "Thank you, sweetie, that really touches me," to which he replied, "I can feel her smiling at us at this moment."

Garfield’s mother, Lynn Garfield died in 2019 at the age of 69 after suffering from pancreatic cancer.