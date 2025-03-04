Injured bear rescued in Sargodha after brutal baiting fights

'Rocky' the bear can be seen resting in a cage. — FOUR PAWS

KARACHI: A wounded bear, exploited in the illegal and brutal practice of baiting — where bears are pitted against trained dogs for entertainment — has been rescued from Sargodha, Punjab.

The global animal welfare organisation FOUR PAWS dispatched its rapid response team to Pakistan on March 1, following a request from the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) and the Punjab Wildlife Department, to assist in the urgent rescue and relocation of the seven-year-old male bear.

Rocky, who was confiscated by the authorities from illegal private captivity in Sargodha, endured severe abuse in 35 fights that left him with multiple injuries, including severe bleeding wounds on his face and back.

The FOUR PAWS experts provided immediate veterinary help and later facilitated Rocky's transfer to the IWMB Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Islamabad, where he will receive further necessary treatment.

Rocky’s rescue is a joint effort of the wildlife authorities in Pakistan and FOUR PAWS, following a court decision.

FOUR PAWS was requested by IMWB to support the relocation of the bear after it had been confiscated by the authorities on February 27.

His relocation was ordered by the Magistrate’s Court and supported by the Assistant Director Wildlife for Punjab Region since the facility he was confiscated to cannot provide the care he needs.

Videos examined by FOUR PAWS also highlighted the abusive nature of bear fighting, as it shows the visibly weakened bear being attacked aggressively by dogs during a recent fight.

Urgent veterinary treatment

For the fights, all of Rocky’s teeth had been removed. To support his recovery, in addition to a post-surgical treatment plan, therefore also a specialised dietary plan will be developed to ensure Rocky receives an appropriate diet as he is unable to chew due to a lack of teeth.

Nose ring and chain around 'Rocky's' neck can be seen. — FOUR PAWS

During the urgent veterinary treatment, the FOUR PAWS experts treated his wounds and removed his nose ring and chain around his neck, which had been so tight it had already damaged his skin.

"We found the bear in worrying condition, with bleeding injuries on his eyes, nose, ears, and back. The abuse he had to endure has left physical and mental wounds, as he is in a state of shock and constantly shaking," FOUR PAWS veterinarian Dr Amir Khalil, who leads the action in Pakistan, said.

"We took immediate measures to relieve his pain and treat his injuries. We also helped IWMB with relocating him to a suitable home, where he can find some peace. He is a symbol of hope for all the other bears that still suffer for human entertainment. We are one step closer today to finally stopping this absurd abuse and suffering.".

Gruesome reality

In April 2024, the FOUR PAWS experts were on-site at the IWMB Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in Islamabad to support the treatment of eight resident former dancing and baiting bears who had been rescued.

'Rocky' the bear placed in a vehicle as one of the rescuers look at him. — FOUR PAWS

Additionally, they supported the local authorities with the rescue and relocation of bears Boogie and Laila, who had been kept in chains and abused for baiting as well — both bears were in bad condition at the time of their rescue but have recovered since.

Bear baiting remains a distressing reality where bears are subjected to cruel fights against trained dogs for entertainment, despite being illegal, the FOUR PAWS said.

This practice inflicts severe physical and psychological trauma on the bears, often resulting in broken teeth, pierced snouts, and the removal of claws.

Dancing bears are captive or bred bears forced to perform tricks for entertainment. Training methods include painful measures like hot metal plates and metal rings through sensitive noses and jaws, allowing owners to exert control over the bears.

In Pakistan, bear dancing and baiting were introduced as sports by the British and continued for personal entertainment, especially in Punjab.

Though banned around the world, these cruel practices persist. Pakistani authorities have been taking strong action against them since 2024.

The exact number of illegally kept bears is unknown, but estimates range from dozens to over a hundred. Captured as cubs, many are later released but struggle to survive due to starvation or missing claws and teeth.