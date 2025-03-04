Macaulay Culkin reveals how he reacted to brother Kieran’s Oscar win

Macaulay Culkin on younger brother Kieran Culkin's Oscar win

Macaulay Culkin had a pretty emotional reaction to younger brother Kieran Culkin’s Oscar win.

It was a big night for the Succession star Kieran at the 2025 Academy Awards, but no one was more emotional about his win than his older brother, Macaulay.

Speaking at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Macaulay revealed, via Entertainment Weekly, that he and his wife, actor Brenda Strong, only tuned in for one moment during the entire ceremony—Kieran’s category.

“Just the Best Supporting Actor,” Macaulay admitted when asked if he watched the show. “That’s the only thing I watched. True story, true story… I cried. And I was like, ‘I’m gonna see you later.’”

Kieran took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his standout performance in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, a win that was widely predicted after he dominated the awards circuit with victories at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and BAFTAs.

When asked if they expected the big win, Strong didn’t hesitate, “Of course. Let’s be real. We’re allowed to say that.”

Macaulay agreed, adding with a laugh, “Yeah, absolutely. He was front row, aisle, closest to the stairs. There was no way he was not going to win.”

The Culkin brothers have a long Hollywood history, both getting their start as child actors and even appearing together in classics like Home Alone.

Now, decades later, it seems like Macaulay is more than happy to let his younger brother take center stage.