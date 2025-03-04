Timothee Chalamet finally bonds with Kylie Jenner’s sisters at Oscars

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating for almost two years now

Timothee Chalamet knows the importance of bonding with Kylie Jenner’s family, especially her sisters.

The Dune: Part Two star, 29, was spotted hanging out with Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty on Sunday, March 2.

His girlfriend, Kylie, 27, had been by his side earlier that evening at the Academy Awards, where he was nominated for Best Actor for A Complete Unknown.

At the star-studded afterparty, Chalamet and Kendall were seen deep in conversation, with Kim later joining in.

The rare public family moment marked the first time he’s been seen interacting with Kylie’s sisters since their relationship began nearly two years ago.

Kylie, who has been a steady presence during Chalamet’s awards season run, also attended the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and Berlin Film Festival in support of her boyfriend.

And it’s not just her sisters who are embracing him — days before the Oscars, Chalamet was seen chatting courtside with Corey Gamble at a Lakers game. In a video that surfaced online, the two exchanged hugs, showing just how friendly they’ve become.

A source previously told People magazine that Kylie’s family fully supports the relationship. “Everyone in her family loves him,” they said, adding that she’s “the happiest” she’s been.