Female sucidie bomber targets FC convoy in Kalat, kills one soldier

KALAT: A female suicide bomber targeted a convoy of a paramilitary force in Balochistan’s Kalat district on Monday, killing one security personnel and injuring four others.

"At least one Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was killed, and four others were injured when a female suicide bomber targeted an FC convoy in Kalat district," a senior administration official Bilal Shabbir told AFP.

Habib Babai, a local police official, also confirmed the toll to AFP.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the suicide attack on the FC convoy and paid homage to the martyred personnel, Attaullah. The minister also extended condolences to the family of the martyred soldier.

“We appreciate the FC’s eternal sacrifices for the establishment of peace in Balochistan. We salute the indelible sacrifices of FC,” read the post.

The minister said: “We equally share the grief of the family of Shaheed Attaullah.” He also directed the concerned authorities to provide the best medical facilities to the four injured FC personnel in the attack.

Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti also condemned the attack on security forces.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

KP remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.

Balochistan also experienced a surge in militant activity, with at least 24 attacks, which claimed 26 lives, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and nine militants.

— With additional input from AFP.