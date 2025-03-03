Meghan Markle drops new bombshells in latest interview

Meghan Markle opened up about life in Montecito with Prince Harry and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in her brand new interview ahead of the launch of her new Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan".

The Duchess of Sussex offered a rare glimpse into their world as she sat down for a new tell-all inter with PEOPLE, saying: “There are tons of twists and turns."

She also gets candid about the highs and lows of launching her lifestyle brand, As ever, sharing the journey behind her latest venture

She also revealed Achie's feelings about her as he sleepily told her, “Mama, don’t work too hard.”

And although she has faced intense public scrutiny at every step, Meghan says the experience has been defined by growth.

To a question the former Suits star said: “I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve."

She also spoke of her royal title, saying: “It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children.”

She went on suggesting that she has no plans to drop her royal titles, “I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

The Sussex name, she adds, “is part of our love story."

Giving a rare glimpse into her children life, Meghan said: “When your children get to a certain age — when you’re not just playing in the sandbox with them but almost playing in your own sandbox again — it’s super joyful,” she says. “As a woman, a mom and a wife, to be able to find yourself again — in a way that was always present but that you maybe couldn’t put as much attention on as you now can when your kids are a little bit older — is a wonderful feeling.”

“I think all parents in this phase with kids the same age know it’s rinse and repeat,” she says. If there’s time, they’ll catch up on TV together. “We love Shrinking; we just finished Black Doves, and we’re excited for the new season of The White Lotus,” she says.

Harry's wife also opened up on her year-long journey after relocating to the US, acknowledging: “Five years ago Archie was only 8 or 9 months old, so my life has changed so much,” she says, recounting her motherhood journey: welcoming a newborn, being pregnant while raising a toddler and now raising both Archie and Lili. “Anyone who has children will tell you, it’s a huge evolution as a woman during that time."