KP CM, Afghan diplomat agree on efforts to reopen Torkham border

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (left) and Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir. — Facebook/APP/Ali Amin Khan Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir agreed on efforts to reopen Torkham border, which has been closed for the past eight days, in view of Ramadan and upcoming Eid ul Fitr.

"The border needs to be opened soon...Afghan embassy should play its role in reopening the border," the provincial chief executive said during his meeting with the Afghan diplomat in Peshawar.

The closure, triggered by tensions over the construction of a bunker by Afghan forces near Zero-Point, has severely impacted cross-border movement, suspending all trade and travel between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

According to security sources, Afghan forces attempted to build a bunker in a disputed area near the border, prompting Pakistan’s Frontier Corps (FC) to respond, according to The News.

Both sides have reinforced their positions and Pakistani authorities relocated customs, immigration and police officials from Torkham Bazaar to Landikotal as a precautionary measure. Both sides have taken defensive positions, heightening fears of armed clash.

On February 25, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi stated that the shutdown had not only halted trade between the two neighbouring countries but has also left thousands of people in distress on both sides of the border.

He pointed out that approximately 2,500 goods-laden trucks were stranded on the Pakistani side, waiting for clearance, with a similar number of vehicles stuck across the border. Local traders and daily wage earners have been particularly affected.

During the meeting today, matters related to bilateral trade and issues faced by Afghan citizens living in the province came under consideration.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Gandapur stressed that regional peace was in the interest of both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He pointed out that the KP government has constituted a jirga to negotiate with the Afghan government on the provincial level. "We were waiting for the federal government's approval to jirga's ToR [terms of references]," he added.

Furthermore, the chief minister said, talks were underway with international organisations to provide health and education cards to Afghans.

Last month, Adviser to KP CM Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif said that the provincial government would dispatch two delegations to Afghanistan to hold talks with Kabul.

As per the terms of references (ToRs), two delegations would be dispatched to Kabul with the first one tasked with creating a conducive environment for talks and handling diplomatic matters whereas the second one will comprise various stakeholders.

The development comes against the backdrop of increased terrorist incidents in Pakistan which Islamabad has time and again blamed on outlawed groups based in Kabul.

The two nations share a porous border spanning around 2,500 kilometres with several crossing points which hold significance as a key element of regional trade and relations between the people across both sides of the fence.

However, the issue of terrorism remains a key issue for Pakistan which has urged Afghanistan to prevent its soil from being used by groups such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) to carry out attacks inside the former’s territory.

Islamabad’s reservations have also been confirmed by a report submitted to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) by the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team, which has revealed a nexus between Kabul and the TTP with the former providing logistical, operational and financial support to the latter.

Owing to the KP’s security situation — including the months-long turmoil in the Kurram region — KP CM Gandapur in September 2024 put out a proposal of holding direct talks with Afghanistan to address terrorism concerns for lasting peace in the restive bordering regions.

The announcement, backed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, received flak from the federal government which termed it as a direct attack on the federation.