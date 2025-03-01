Ramadan 2025: First fast tomorrow as moon sighted in Pakistan

A man reacting after spotting the crescent on the sky. — AFP/File

The moon for the holy month for Ramadan was sighted on Saturday in Pakistan, with the first fast to be observed on Sunday.

With the commencement of Ramadan, people are gearing up for a month of spiritual growth, self-reflection, and community bonding.

Millions of Muslims across the country will observe dawn-to-dusk fasts, engage in spiritual reflection, and perform acts of charity during the blessed month.

Markets are bustling with shoppers buying dates, fruits, and other essentials, while mosques are being decorated and cleaned in preparation for the holy month.

The government has announced special arrangements for Ramadan, including reduced working hours and special Iftar arrangements.

Traffic and security arrangements have also been put in place to ensure smooth flow of traffic, while special Ramadan bazaars have been set up across the country.

Health experts have advised people to take extra precautions during Ramadan, stressing the importance of staying hydrated and eating healthily.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, a day earlier, had announced that the Ramadan moon was not sighted, and the first fast would fall on Sunday (March 2).

Addressing a press conference after the meeting in Peshawar, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad had said no testimony was received about the moon’s sighting from across the country.

President urges nation to actively support deserving

In a message at the advent of holy month of Ramadan, President Asif Ali Zardari urged the nation to participate in the charity and alms-giving activities during the holy month of Ramadan and take special care of those in need.

“We must go beyond our means to support the poor. These are the principles which play a vital role in building a strong, progressive, and compassionate society. By doing so, we will fulfill the true objectives of Ramadan and attain its rewards,” the president said.

He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the entire Pakistani nation and the Muslim Ummah on the commencement of the blessed month of Ramadan.

He said that Ramadan was a month of mercy, forgiveness and salvation. “It teaches us self-purification, patience, perseverance, compassion, equality, and unity. This holy month provides an excellent opportunity to attain piety, sincerity, and closeness to Allah Almighty. It creates an environment to reform ourselves both at individual and collective levels, thus allowing us to restart our lives with a renewed sense of purpose,” he added.

The president further stressed that the sacred month also reminded them of the suffering of the needy and underprivileged.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to grant them the ability of taking benefits from the blessings of Ramadan, to embody patience and piety and to contribute towards the welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

He also prayed that this month might bring peace, stability, development and prosperity to Pakistan.

‘Real message of Ramadan is patience’: PM Shehbaz

In his separate message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the people to remember the poor and needy during the month of Ramadan and help them according to their capacity.

He said, “It is the grace of Allah that once again we are blessed with Ramadan Ul Mubarak.”

“This month is of blessing, graciousness, and mercy and during it Allah Almighty brings us closer to Him,” he added.

“The real message of Ramadan is patience, gratitude, compassion, brotherhood, and sacrifice. This month makes us realize the pain and sorrow of others,” he added.

The prime minister said, “Today we thank Allah for His blessings. We should remember the poor and needy around us and help them according to our capacity. We should also remember our millions of Palestinian and Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are facing oppression and cruelty. We have to stay united to raise our voice against the tyranny they are facing.”

He said, “This is the time that we should strengthen the unity of Muslim Ummah and promote cooperation and brotherhood.”

The premier said, “We pray that with the blessing of this month may Allah Almighty give stability to Pakistan and give us the strength to serve people and enable Pakistan to get its due place in the comity of nations.”

He appealed to the nation to worship as much as possible, help the poor and needy, and keep in its prayers the oppressed Muslims of Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Muslim Ummah.”

“May Allah Almighty shower the blessings of Ramadan on us and bind us in the bond of love and brotherhood,” he concluded.

— With additional input from Radio Pakistan/APP