King Charles receives surprise gift – and instantly falls in love!

King Charles has embraced a new four-legged companion just weeks after Queen Camilla introduced her own puppy, Moley, to the royal household.



The monarch, who had not owned a dog in over two decades, recently received a Lagotto Romagnolo named Snuff as an unexpected gift. The breed, known for its truffle-hunting abilities, originates from Italy’s Ravenna region.

Snuff arrived at the palace four weeks ago and has already captured the King’s heart. Insiders told The Sun that Charles is completely smitten with his new pet, marking a special return to dog ownership after the passing of his last dog, Tigga, in 2002.

While Charles and Camilla are set to visit Italy and the Vatican in April for a diplomatic tour, Buckingham Palace has clarified that the royal gift has no connection to the upcoming state visit.

The Lagotto Romagnolo is recognised as a rare spaniel breed, distinct from the King Charles Spaniels once favoured by past monarchs. Despite the difference, Snuff has quickly become a special part of the King’s life.