Three detained in raid on Quetta Press Club

The image shows Quetta Press Club in the capital of Pakistan's Balochistan province. — Facebook/Quetta Press Club/File

QUETTA: Three people were detained in a raid at the Quetta Press Club (QPC) on Saturday, with police drawing severe criticism from journalist organisations and press clubs.

In a statement, the press club administration said that the arrested individuals were shortlisted for job tests at Women's University.

"The police barged into the premises and interfered," it said, adding that the administration would decide on a course of action after deliberating on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Press Club strongly condemned the action and termed it a violation of the sanctity of the QPC.

In a joint statement issued by its office bearers — President Fazil Jamili and Secretary Sohail Afzal, said some people were present at the Quetta Press Club for a press conference, adding that the authorities raided the club to arrest them and misbehaved with the journalists present there.

"It’s an act which has desecrated the sanctity of the press club and cannot be tolerated,” the KPC said, expressing solidarity with the QPC and vowing to resist all attempts to suppress the voices of journalists and the general public.

It urged the Balochistan government to take immediate action and arrest the police personnel involved in the raid. "The provincial government should respect the fundamental rights of citizens including free expression," it added.

Last year in August, the district administration imposed a ban on holding seminars and conferences at the QPC without prior permission from the authorities, sparking strong opposition from journalist bodies.

An official notification issued by Quetta Deputy Commissioner Saad Bin Asad, addressed to QPC Pre­sident Abdul Khaliq Baloch, stated that due to the current law and order situation, no organisation or political party is allowed to organise any events at the press club without obtaining prior approval from the district administration.

The notification directed the QPC to ensure that no organisation or political party holds any seminars or conferences without a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the district administration.