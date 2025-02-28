Selena Gomez shares Taylor Swift's 'honest' take on her, Benny Blanco's album

Selena Gomez just got the ultimate stamp of approval from Taylor Swift.

The singer and actress, 32, revealed on Stationhead that she played her upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, for Swift, 34 — who absolutely loved it.

"That’s always a win because she’s always honest," Gomez said, per a clip of the call shared on social media fan accounts.

Gomez, who recently won a SAG Award with her Only Murders in the Building costars, is juggling both music and acting.

Earlier this month, she announced I Said I Love you First — her first joint album with fiancé Benny Blanco.

She recently skipped the Super Bowl, where Swift cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce, to attend the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. There, she was honoured with the Performer of the Year award.

Despite speculation about their friendship, Gomez and Swift reunited days later for a private dinner at Negroni Caffe Bar in Beverly Hills. A restaurant spokesperson told Page Six that the pair was “very sweet, giggly, and having fun.”

Gomez and Swift have been best friends since 2008, standing by each other through life’s ups and downs.

In a 2020 interview with WSJ Magazine, Gomez praised Swift for always showing up. “Year after year and in every moment of my life, she is one of my best friends in the world.”