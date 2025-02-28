Meghan Markle’s pinky ring sparks curiosity as fans spotted hidden meaning

Meghan Markle has once again captured royal fans' attention with her dazzling jewellery choices, this time with a striking pinky ring worth an estimated £60,000.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, was recently seen sporting the diamond-studded ring in clips from her upcoming Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Crafted by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz, the statement piece is believed to hold a deeper significance beyond its impressive price tag.

Meghan first debuted the 3-carat emerald-cut diamond ring in 2020 for a Time magazine cover shoot with Prince Harry. Since then, she has been spotted wearing it at high-profile events, including the 2023 Invictus Games in Germany.

Jewellery expert Maxwell Stone weighed in on the possible symbolism, explaining: 'The emerald cut represents stability and strength—qualities that align with Meghan’s journey since stepping away from the royal family. Given its size and craftsmanship, I’d estimate the ring to be worth around £56,000 ($70,000).'

However, this isn’t the only pinky ring in Meghan’s collection drawing intrigue.

During her recent appearance at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, she was seen wearing an elegant signet ring featuring an engraved ‘HM’ monogram with a coronet above it.

This design closely mirrors the official royal cipher used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their 2018 wedding, leading some to believe the ring serves as a subtle nod to their former royal status.

Signet rings have long been associated with aristocracy, often passed down through generations as a mark of heritage and prestige.

Meghan’s choice to wear one—especially with her and Harry’s initials—may be sending a meaningful message about identity, legacy, or even her enduring connection to royal traditions.

While Meghan has yet to comment on the significance of her rings, her jewellery choices continue to fuel speculation and fascination among royal fans worldwide.



